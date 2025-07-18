Kaiju No. 8 Has Released Its Final Chapter (And Here’s How It Ends)

The day has unfortunately arrived for Kaiju No. 8 to close the door on its manga series. Kafka Hibino’s final chapter has been released, and the Japanese Defense Force is still trying to put together the pieces from its biggest battle. While the anime adaptation is preparing to unleash its second season and still has plenty of material to cover, Kaiju No. 8’s story ends here, and we are more than happy to break down how the manga brought its story to a close. While a sequel might not be confirmed, it’s entirely possible, based on this ending, to see this universe return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read Kaiju No. 8’s final manga chapter, Chapter 129, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into massive spoiler territory. Following Kafka helping his team to defeat Kaiju No. 9, the anime protagonist finds himself recalling the loss of Director General Isao Shinomiya. Before passing on, Shinomiya encouraged Kafka to keep moving forward as the titular character awakens in the Defense Force hospital four months later. Upon waking up, Hibino doesn’t even recognize himself in the mirror and is attempting to figure out why he has been returned to his human form. Thanks to the events of the final battle, Kafka initially doesn’t know if he can even transform into his kaiju-self, though this situation is seemingly resolved in the final moments of the last chapter.

The Future of Kaiju No. 8

Following his “resurrection” in the hospital, Kafka rejoins the Defense Force, even without knowing if he can still rely on his kaiju-based super powers. The anime protagonist then takes the opportunity to break down the near future for many of the characters, stating that the likes of Ichikawa, Iharu, Haruichi, and Aoi become “Platoon Commanders.” Thanks to the Defense Force seeing a major recruitment drive, Mina and Hoshina find themselves busier than ever, seemingly drowning in office work. Kikoru is given an “unprecedented promotion” that will make her “Vice-Captain of the First Division” in her second year.

As for the kaiju in general, they are still emerging to threaten Japan and the world at large, with the final chapter detailing the fate of the beasts. Specifically, tissue was extracted from six of the kaiju participating in the final battle, and the genetic material’s usage was “being carefully considered” by the organization. Even the tissue of Kaiju No. 9 was retained by the Defense Force, though it was under lock and key in the “deepest depths” of the Ariake Base.

As for Kafka himself, he becomes the “Platoon leader” of the Third Division, aka the “Analytical Support Squad.” In the final moments of the last chapter, we see Kafka squaring off against a new kaiju to save two children, revealing that he still has the ability to transform and states, “I fight on as Kaiju No. 8.” This fact leaves open the door for new adventures should creator Naoya Matsumoto desire to once again step back into this world.

Want to see what the future holds for Kaiju No. 8? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the giant monster-focused series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Viz Media