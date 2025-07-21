Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Kicks Off With Unveiling Its Strongest Character and Kafka’s Fate

Though arriving a bit later than other anime this season, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has finally kicked off, continuing directly from where the first season ended. With the Kaiju No. 8 manga having just concluded, the anime offers the perfect opportunity for fans to relive the story, enhanced by the stellar animation work from Production I.G. Season 1 ended on a gripping note, leaving the fate of protagonist Kafka Hibino uncertain, especially after his intense encounter with Isao Shinomiya, the Director General of the Defense Force, which nearly resulted in Shinomiya’s death. Although Kafka managed to prove his humanity, the incident was undeniably intense, leaving his future hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, with other characters receiving promotions and the antagonist Kaiju No. 9 advancing its schemes, the Season 2 premiere had plenty to build upon. Released on July 19th, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 not only delivers on its promises but goes even further by revealing the strongest combatant in the Defense Force. This revelation aligns perfectly with Kafka’s fate and signals that the action in Season 2 is only just beginning.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Unveils the Defense Force’s First Division and Kafka’s Fate Tied to It

Image Courtesy of Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1, “Kaiju Weapon,” begins by showcasing Kafka’s anxiety over his uncertain fate before swiftly shifting to the reveal of the First Division, where Kikoru Shinomiya is introduced as the newest member. She meets the division’s captain, Gen Narumi, who, at first glance, doesn’t come across as a particularly remarkable or strong leader, with even his vice-captain disrespecting him for his sloppy and unkempt behavior. However, when a Godzilla-like Kaiju appears, wreaking massive destruction, the First Division is called into action to take it down.

Before heading into battle, Gen tells Kikoru that the only thing he demands from his officers is skill. He then demonstrates his own unmatched power by defeating the giant Kaiju with a single strike, establishing his reputation as the strongest combatant in the Japanese Defense Force. Following this display of jaw-dropping action, a meeting is held regarding Kafka’s fate, where Isao Shinomiya announces that Kafka will join the First Division under Gen’s command. This decision is made with the aim of tracking Kaiju No. 9, as its ability to disguise itself as a human calls for the Defense Force to utilize a Kaiju of their own.

Although Gen initially disagrees with this decision, Kafka’s determination to help convinces him, though he warns that if Kafka ever loses control, he will personally kill him and turn him into his own “Kaiju Weapon.” With Kafka now part of the First Division, alongside Shinomiya and the Defense Force’s strongest fighter, the division has become virtually unstoppable. With their mission to hunt down Kaiju No. 9, it’s clear that this season promises even larger and more intense battles than Season 1, making Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 a must-watch for Summer 2025.