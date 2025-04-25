Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Season 2’s Best Character in Latest Release

After a smash-hit debut last Spring, Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up towards an exciting return this Summer, and the series just hyped Season 2 even further. Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 is scheduled to air in July 2025, and there’s already plenty to look forward to in terms of Kafka’s adventures. Having said that, the thing that has fans most excited for Season 2 is the introduction of Gen Narumi, the fan-favorite First Division Commander also known as “Japan’s Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant,” and Kaiju No. 8 just gave him the spotlight yet again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announcing the release of Chapter 125 of the manga, a recent post on X by Kaiju No. 8‘s official English handle also shared a colored illustration of Gen Narumi seated on a throne. Captain Narumi is pictured with his hair down and a crown atop his head, holding a controller, seemingly in his room at headquarters, that fans will get to see for themselves soon enough in Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8. The illustration was first shared in the manga in Chapter 47.5, though considering Narumi’s upcoming anime debut, thge series’ timing for resharing this illustration could not have been more perfect.

Kaiju No. 8 is back! Read chapter 125 now on Manga Plus 👉 https://t.co/J6FY1vfpRi



To celebrate, here's a new wallpaper featuring Captain Narumi! ⤵️ #KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/wgvCRgqiCP — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) April 24, 2025

Kaiju No. 8 Gives Narumi the Spotlight Ahead of Season 2

Though Captain Narumi did make one stray appearance in Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8, fans were less than pleased with his character design. Having said that, Narumi is expected to step to the forefront in Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8, and judging by the teasers and character visuals so far, the anime is luckily giving his design a chance at redemption.

Those acquainted with Kaiju No. 8‘s manga are already huge fans of Narumi, who is sure to grow on anime-only fans much like Hoshina did in Season 1, if not even more. Besides his reputation as one of the strongest members of the JAKDF, Narumi is sure to surprise fans with his quirky personality, particularly the hardcore gamer side to him, which is represented in the latest visual shared by the series. Overall, Narumi is certainly a character to keep an eye out for when Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 rolls around this summer at long last.

Source: @KaijuNo8_O_EN on X.

Kaiju No. 8 is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media and is streaming on Crunchyroll.