Kaiju No. 8 Drops Incredible Season 2 Trailer & Promo to Hype Summer Release

Ever since Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 was announced at Jump Festa last December, all fans have been waiting for is an update on the upcoming season which is expected to premiere in July 2025. Though the Summer 2025 season is packed with many other exciting releases, many fans have their eyes peeled for Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8, which is a testament to the strong impact the first season left on audiences last April. Having said that, AnimeJapan 2025 has finally Kaiju fans a much-needed production update, with a new trailer giving fans a sneak peek of Season 2 at long last, and it could be even better than the first.

Kaiju No. 8’s official English anime account on X has shared a new teaser trailer for Season 2 which was unveiled earlier today on day one of AnimeJapan 2025. The release window for teh anim,e remains the same with an exact release date or episode count yet to be revealed. That said, the announcement teases plenty of exciting developments in Season 2 with Kafka expected to face new challenges, even stronger kaiju, and most surprisingly, a new Captain, which is none other than Gen Narumi, who is also featured heavily in the new trailer.

Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Season 2 and Its New Star Captain

The new trailer starts off with Mina overlooking a wrecked landscape as Reno and Iharu talk about Kafka. The two express their faith that Kafka will return from the dead no matter what as Kafka wakes up in a tiny cot, connecting back to the finale of Season 1 wherein Kafka was last seen recovering from his injuries from fighting Isao and was being held by the Defense Force after his execution was postponed.

The trailer then shifts to introducing the enigmatic Captain of the First Division, Gen Narumi, also known as “Japan’s Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant” though contrary to his imposing title, Narumi is revealed to be holed up in his room pulling an all-nighter playing video games. As seen in the teaser, Season 2 will see Kafka assigned to the First Division under Narumi’s watch, with fans also getting a good glimpse at both sides of his quirky personality as demands Kikoru and Kafka prove their strength. Clearly, Gen Narumi is all but poised to steal the show in Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 much like Hoshina did in the first season and thankfully Season 2 seems to have done his character design justice.

