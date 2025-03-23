Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Its Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant in New Promo

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 is slowly but surely inching closer and closer to its July 2025 release window, and the excitement is not letting up one bit as the series continues to lay on the promotions. AnimeJapan 2025 has further hyped Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 with an all-new trailer teasing what’s to come in the upcoming installment both in terms of the plot as well the introduction of new characters. One such character that fans are dying to see take the spotlight is Gen Narumi, and the series’ new character visuals hype up this highly anticipated manga fan favorite even further.

As part of the announcements at AnimeJapan 2025, Kaiju No. 8′s official anime X handle recently shared new posters of Gen Narumi, the First Division Captain expected to take center stage in Season 2. Both visuals feature Narumi with his signature bayonet with the weapon casually slung over his shoulder in one poster while the other features a more dynamic shot of Narumi wielding the bayonet in combat. The new character visuals together with Narumi’s introduction in the latest Season 2 trailer have Kaiju fans beyond excited as Narumi is one of the series’ fan-favorite characters, though more than anything fans are relieved that Narumi’s character design has finally been fixed to be more accurate to the manga.

Boom 💥 First Division Captain Gen Narumi, reporting for duty. #KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/1kQip3v8FP — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) March 22, 2025

Kaiju No. 8 Finally Fixes Gen Narumi’s Design For Season 2

Though Narumi made a brief appearance in Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8, fans were less than impressed with his initial introduction and character design. Narumi arguably has one of the most stylistic character designs in Kaiju No. 8‘s manga with his spiky two-toned hair and handsome, sharp features though his cameo in the first season did not do him justice at all.

Fortunately, as Narumi takes on a more active role in Season 2 it seems Production I.G. has thankfully refined his character model to more closely resemble the manga and fans are already loving it. This post on X by a fellow fan perfectly captures the stark improvement in Narumi’s design through a side-by-side comparison between Season 1 and a shot from the newest trailer.

If you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best



NARUMI GEN THE MAN YOU ARE 🩷 pic.twitter.com/A0Ios3POWh — Gita @ CFXX doujin nrhs 🩷 (@GitaChibi) March 22, 2025

For fans not caught up on Kaiju No. 8′s manga just yet, Gen Narumi is Kikoru’s mentor and the Captain of the First Division of the Defense Force who is also known as “Japan’s Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant.” If his dripping good looks aren’t enough already, Narumi’s quirky personality is sure to make him fans’ new favorite character of the series when Season 2 Kaiju No. 8 inevitably rolls around this July.

Source: @KaijuNo8_O_EN on X.