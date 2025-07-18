Kaiju No. 8 Reveals the Defense Force Back in Action In Season 2 Premiere Promo

We’re less than 24 hours away from the release of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, and Production I.G. has dropped the final promo for the season’s debut episode. Kafka, Kikoru, Reno, and Mina are blasting their way back onto our screens on July 19th. Season 1 debuted in 2024 to immense acclaim from fans, with many praising the action-packed adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga. The Season 1 finale resulted in a massive shake-up for the Kaiju Defense Force, and Season 2 will dive right into the action when it releases on Crunchyroll.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows of the Summer 2025 anime season. Especially as the manga recently came to an end after 5 years, all eyes are on the anime to continue the franchise’s legacy. As well as bringing back the adrenaline-pumping kaiju action, Season 2 will also mark some massive changes for Kafka, Kikoru, and Reno, and the first episode’s synopsis and stills have teased what fans can expect.

Kikoru Gets Moved In Kaiju No. 8‘s New Episode

Image Courtesy of Production I..G.

The first stills from Kaiju No. 8‘s Season 2 premiere have been released on the show’s official website, and the Third Defense Force is about to undergo a major restructuring. Fans will remember that Season 1 ended with the unit’s base being obliterated by Kaiju No. 10, which resulted in Kafka unveiling his own kaiju powers to save his teammates. The stills tease Kafka’s return to duty, after having his life temporarily pardoned, while Kikoru, Reno, and Iharu have all been reassigned. The former of the three has been moved to the First Defense Force, and comes face to face with Japan’s strongest anti-kaiju combatant, Gen Narumi… although she’s not what he expected.

As well as the stills, the official episode synopsis has been revealed. It reads, “The attack by Kaiju No. 10 devastated the Tachikawa Air Base, leaving Japan on the verge of entering a new era of crisis. The fate of Hibino Kafka, who was taken into custody as “Kaiju No. 8,” remains unknown, and the new recruits of the 3rd Unit are transferred to other units and assigned to new missions in different locations. Kikoru Shinomiya, who has been assigned to the 1st Unit, the “strongest” of the Defense Forces, goes to greet the captain, Gen Narumi, but…”

Check out the new stills below…

Kaiju No. 8 Is Far From Over

Image Courtesy of Production I..G.

It’s a bittersweet time for Kaiju No. 8 fans. While everyone is excited for Season 2 of Production I.G.’s anime to drop, fans are mourning Matsumoto moving away from the manga. On July 18th, the 127th and final chapter of Kaiju No. 8 was released on the Shonen Jump+ platform.

However, the franchise as a whole still has a very long shelf life. Providing Season 2 of the anime is a similar success, expect Production I.G.’s anime to run for several more seasons. Additionally, the second manga spin-off, Kaiju No. 8: Relax, by Kizuku Watanabe, is still ongoing.

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 is streaming on Crunchyroll.

H/T: Kaiju No. 8 official website