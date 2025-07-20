Kaiju No. 8 Ends With a Surprise Marriage

Kaiju No. 8 has officially come to an end five years after it began its run with Shueisha’s Jump+ app, and the final chapter of the manga series really threw fans for a loop with its survive marriage during its epilogue. Kaiju No. 8 has been getting ready for the end as through the first half of the year, Kafka Hibino and the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force had been in the midst of the final battle agains Kaiju No. 9. With that battle coming to an end with its penultimate chapter, it’s time for the manga itself to wrap it all up with an epilogue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaiju No. 8 has reached its end with the release of Chapter 129, which reveals some big develops for Kafka and the others four months following the end of the fight against Kaiju no. 9. Kafka wakes up from his coma and realizes he’s been turned back into a human, and finds out about all of the big developments that have happened while he was unconscious. This includes a wedding that’s such a surprise, that fans still aren’t able to pinpoint who the characters involved were.

Shueisha

Kaiju No. 8 Has a Surprise Marriage in Final Chapter

Kaiju. No. 8 Chapter 129 picks up for months after the fight against Kaiju No. 9, and Kafka wakes up in a hospital bed. It’s confirmed that while there are casualties, and it was technically a very small amount of damage, the Great Cataclysm was still the most disastrous event in recent memory. As for Kaiju No. 8 itself, the public does not know Kafka’s true identity, and it’s being protected by the JAKDF despite many of the conspiracies that are starting to pop up. Kafka finds out that he still has the ability to transform despite seemingly losing access to it in the final battle.

Soon he reunites with the rest of the Third Division, and finds out some key updates. Not only did many of them visit him in the hospital in the meantime, but it’s revealed that “Gukki and Rei Tsukino” have even gotten married while he was asleep. It’s certainly a surprise as not only do these names not seem to point to any of the series’ characters, but it’s likely just some pop culture figures in this world. So it sort of comes out of nowhere, which unfortunately is much of the finale as a whole.

Shueisha

Kaiju No. 8’s Ending Feels Underbaked

This surprise marriage isn’t the only quick fire ending that Kaiju No. 8 had planned, however. It’s also revealed that Ichikawa, Iharu, Haruichi and Aoi went on to become Platoon Leaders in the future and usher in a new “golden age” of the JAKDF, and the number of applicants quadrupled after Kaiju No. 9. Kikoru was promoted to the Vice-Captain of the First Division, and Hasegawa has been promoted to HQ Staff Officer. Kafka was also able to gain a promotion with the force as well.

Officially becoming a member of the Third Division, and needing to fight as Kaiju No. 8 while still keeping his secret, Kafka becomes the platoon leader for the newly formed Kaiju Analysis Squad. Outside of this one marriage between random characters never mentioned before, there are no further developments on Kafka’s relationship with Mina or other significant paths forward. It all just sort of ends, and doesn’t really feel like it was fully meant to reach that point. Life just kind of goes on in this monster fighting series, and fans are going to move on from it all as well.