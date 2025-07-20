Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Has Bad News Compared to Season 1

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has revealed how many episodes it’s going to be sticking around for following the anime’s premiere, and it’s going to seem like bad news compared to the first season of the series. Kaiju No. 8 is the final of the major blockbuster franchises fans had been excited to see return as part of the new wave of anime hitting our screens as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and it’s got a high bar to overcome considering how big of an impact that the debut season of the series had when it hit last year.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has officially debuted its premiere episode this past weekend, and funny enough also lined up with the final chapter of Naoya Matumoto’s original Kaiju No. 8 manga series releasing too. It’s already a weekend of mixed emotions for fans of the franchise with both a major beginning and ending to celebrate, and now that’s likely going to continue as Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is listed to air for only 11 episodes through the rest of its plans for the Summer.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Confirms Episode Count Following Premiere

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has revealed that it is currently only listed for 11 episodes that will be sold across four Blu-ray and DVD volumes in Japan according to a new update from its official website. This is notably one less episode than seen with the first season of the anime last year, and that unfortunately makes sense when you account for many of the extras that have been released in the time since. Not only did we get a full compilation theatrical film in Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon released earlier this year (which is now streaming with Crunchyroll), but there’s also a special set in between the events of the TV anime’s two seasons.

“Hoshina’s Day Off” was a special episode that told a story original to the anime about Soshiro Hoshina and the other members of the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force getting some time off, and was a fun way to whet fans’ appetites for what was to come in the second season. It doesn’t seem like this special is considering part of the 11 episodes scheduled for Season 2, but it would explain why the anime has one less episode overall for this season. Which is still going to be a bummer for many fans.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and though it’s going to have a shorter run overall, it’s still going to be a big anime you’re going to want to check out. Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming with both X and Crunchyroll alongside the episodes’ premieres in Japan, and they are offered with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the aforementioned Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, “Hoshina’s Day Off” special, and first season streaming in full with Crunchyroll.

Kaiju No. 8′s original manga has officially come to an end as well with 129 chapters under its belt, and the series is now available to read in full with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service with a paid subscription. But you can also just check out the final chapter completely for free if it’s the only thing you want to check out.