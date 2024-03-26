Kaiju No. 8 Highlights Kikoru in New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 has been a runaway hit on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, as shonen fans have waited to see Kafka and his giant monster-fighting band hit the small screen. As the series' release date approaches next month, the anime adaptation is releasing new material to get fans hyped for the Production I.G. adaptation. While the story might focus on its protagonist Kafka, the hero using the kaijus' powers needs some help when it comes to saving the world.

Kaiju No. 8 debuted in 2020 from creator Naoyo Matsumoto, and has since become a major shonen player with over one hundred manga chapters to its name. The poster in question that has hit the internet focuses on the side character Kikoru, a member of the anime world's "Defense Force" that is routinely fighting back hordes of kaiju. While Kikoru can't transform into a kaiju like series star Kafka, her gear and suit given to her by the government make her a force to be reckoned with.

Kaiju No. 8's Kikoru, 2024's Next Big Anime Star

Kikoru can take it from here! Keep an eye out for all enemies.#KaijuNo8 premieres on @Crunchyroll and X on April 13! pic.twitter.com/QxwdCsiLhX — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) March 23, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 will debut on Crunchyroll and X next month. Here's how Production I.G. describes the highly anticipated anime adaptation, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

Do you think Kaiju No. 8 has a shot of becoming the biggest new anime of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kafka.