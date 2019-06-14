Kakegurui Season 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix

When Netflix initially began its bigger push into anime licensing, production, and distribution, one of the key series is started off with was the strangely enthralling Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler. Mixing its school setting, card games, gallows humor, and sensual imagery, the series quickly gained a lot of traction from fans with its first season last year and fans have been waiting a long time for the second.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler Season 2 is now officially available for streaming to Netflix. The second season runs for 12 episodes, and is available in Japanese with English subtitles and English dub.

If you want to see what this cult favorite is all about, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler‘s two seasons are now available to stream on Netflix in the United States and are described as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”

Kakegurui‘s second season, officially dubbed Kakegurui xx, adapts the Tower of Doors arc from Homura Kawamoro and Toru Naomura’s original manga and boasts a large cast of returning and new characters. This includes the likes of Saori Hayami as Yumeko Jabami, Minami Tanaka as Meari Saotome, Tatsuya Tokutake as Ryōta Suzui, Yūki Wakai as Itsuki Sumeragi, Karin Nanami as Yuriko Nishinotōin, Mariya Ise as Midari Ikishima, Yū Serizawa as Yumemi Yumemite, Tomokazu Sugita as Kaede Manyūda, Mayu Udono as Runa Yomozuki, Ayaka Fukuhara as Sayaka Igarashi, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Kirari Momobami.

New members to the fray include Akira Ishida as Rin Obami, Megumi Han as Terano Totobami, Haruno Inoue as Yumi Totobami, Ayana Taketatsu as Erimi Mushibami, Yumi Uchiyama as Miyo Inbami, Rumi Okubo as Miri Yobami, Ayahi Takagaki as Sumika Warakubami, Sayaka Kitahara as Nozomi Komabami, Mitsuki Saiga as Miloslava Honebami, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ibara Obami.

Originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura for Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine in 2014, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has since spawned an anime series, a live-action series, and even a live-action film.