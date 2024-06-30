Kamen Rider Skull to Return in New Anime Movie

Kamen Rider Skull is coming back to screens as Fuuto PI will be bringing Kamen Rider back to anime with a new movie! Kamen Rider made its official anime debut a couple of years ago with the adaptation of Fuuto PI, an original manga series that takes place after the events of the 20th Kamen Rider franchise entry overall, Kamen Rider W. While fans got to see W itself in action through lots of fights with the Dopants, there were still a few stories from the original series to explore with a potential future for the anime. Now it's actually coming back to fulfill that potential.

Fuuto PI is coming back with a new feature film project, Fuuto PI: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull, which will focus on Shotaro Hidari's mentor, Sokichi Narumi, who transforms into the titular Kamen Rider Skull. His is a story that ties into the events of Kamen Rider W, and this means that the new film will featuring a returning cast and production studio for its big comeback. You can check out the announcement teaser for Fuuto PI: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull in the video above, and first poster for the new movie below.

What to Know for the Kamen Rider Skull Movie

Fuuto PI: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull is currently scheduled for a release in Japan on November 8th but currently does not have any international release plans announced as of the time of this publication. It will be produced by Studio KAI much like the original anime series, but the staff is still unclear as of the time of this publication as well. Kenjiro Tsuda joins the cast as the voice of Sokichi Narumi, and it'll featuring a returning voice cast with the likes of Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shotaro Hidari, Koki Uchiyama as Phillip, Akira Sekine as Tokime, Mikako Komatsu as Akiko Narumi, Makoto Furukawa as Ryu Terui, and Daisuke Ono as Yukiji Bando.

You can check out Fuuto PI now streaming its first season with Crunchyroll, and they tease what to expect from its story as such, "In Fuuto, better known as the Windy City, mysterious beings called Dopants wreak havoc by using the dangerous Gaia Memories. However, there are also heroes who utilize the Gaia Memories to fight these criminals: a half-boiled and indecisive PI named Shotaro Hidari, and his partner Philip, an intellectual-type PI. The two transform into Kamen Rider W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city!"