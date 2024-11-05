Kazuo Umezu, Manga’s Original Horror Icon, Dies at 88

Kazuo Umezu might not be as well known as horror master Junji Ito but there is an argument to be made that Umezu stands tall within the world of horror manga. Unfortunately, the horror artist passed away at the age of 88 following years of creating some of the best examples of horror in the manga medium. To the surprise of none, fans and fellow creators alike are honoring the departed artist in the best ways that they can.

If you’re unfamiliar with the work of Kazuo Umezu, you might best know the artist for his work in creating The Drifting Classroom. The manga, first published in 1972, follows a school of students who are transported to a post-apocalyptic future. The series ran for two years and received both a live-action film and a television series, adapting the spooky works of the beloved manga artist.

Many close friends and admirers of Umezu and his work have shared their respect, including the president of the Japan Cartoonists Association. In a new statement from Satonaka Machiko, the President of the JCA praised Umezu and his career, “It is very sad. I have read almost all of his works, from his debut work, ‘Forest Brothers and Sisters,’ and I was drawn to his unique world of horror yet sadness. ‘Snake Girl’ and ‘I’m Scared of Mommy’ are masterpieces that completely destroy the convention that ‘mother = absolute good’ that had existed in girls’ manga up until that point. After that, he continued to produce philosophical works such as ‘Drifting Classroom,’ ‘Orochi,’ and ‘Iara’ in boys’ and young men’s magazines, and became a one-of-a-kind artist. He was a talented and energetic artist who had a wonderful life. I wish he had remained active until he was 100 years old and shown us new forms of expression.”

Shogakukan, the publisher of one of Umezu’s most notable works, The Drifting Classroom, paid their respects to the deceased mangaka, “Not only did he leave behind revolutionary works in various genres of manga, including horror, comedy, and science fiction, but he also continued to challenge himself to transcend even the means of expression of manga, as seen in his film productions and the 101-piece series for the “Kazuo Umezu Great Art Exhibition”. We express our heartfelt respect and gratitude for his achievements during his lifetime, as well as our heartfelt condolences.”

It should come as no surprise that legendary artist Junji Ito was a big admirer of Kazuo’s work, sharing the following statement on his social media account, “The best memory of my life is when I had a talk with him at Makoto-chan House and then had a meal at an Italian restaurant in Kichijoji. I pray for his soul to rest in peace from the bottom of my heart.”

The artist responsible for One-Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, also shared his thoughts on the passing of the manga legend, “It was my first experience of ‘fear’ in manga. When I was in kindergarten, I was already so scared by the cover, but because it was so scary, I couldn’t help but read it. And I couldn’t go to the bathroom at night. Thank you, Mr. Umezu, for the exciting thrills and shivers. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.”

Even the French Embassy in Japan was more than willing to share their respects for the deceased artist, “We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing. Many people were horrified and fascinated by his art, which brings out the grotesque and beauty, horror and laughter, the chaos of the real and the unreal. We pray for the repose of his soul.”

Our thoughts are with the friends and loved ones of Kazuo Umezu during this difficult time.

