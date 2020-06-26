Kanye West And Kid Cudi Premiere First Trailer For Anime, Kids See Ghosts

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have both been major influences in the world of hip hop, with multiple musical albums to their names, and it seems as if they're looking to conquer the world of animation with the first trailer for their upcoming series, Kids See Ghosts! While there is littler information for the series outside of the first trailer that was released onto the 'net, West and Cudi will be providing the voices for the two main protagonists of the series that is named after an album produced by the pair of musical super stars.

The "Kanye Bear" has been a long time mascot for Kanye West, having appeared on the cover of one of his albums in Garduation and making appearances throughout the rapper's career. In the past, West has expressed his love of animated series like Rick and Morty, so we'll definitely see if this happens to hold a similar style as the first trailer certainly seems just as surreal. Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is lending his talents in directing the series, with sound design by William Sullivan and Scott Mescudi to boot.

Kid Cudi shared the first trailer on his Official Twitter Account, giving us our first details for the stunning animated series that has yet to be announced to premiere on any streaming service or television channels, though we would imagine that based on the creative minds behind it, Kids See Ghosts will be picked up by an outlet in no time:

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SHOW TEASER!! DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI

KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST

KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI

SOUND DESIGN BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI COMING SOONhttps://t.co/pbrK1tBYIm pic.twitter.com/oYhCaLjqgB — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 26, 2020

Hip Hop artists have definitely gone to the well of animation in the past, creating music videos that are able to let loose within unique styles of the medium throughout the years, with both Kanye West and Kid Cudi having done so in the past. Kids See Ghosts is definitely a departure however as the series will, presumably, be told in an episodic format based on the previously released album of the same name!

Are you excited to see this collaboration from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Takashi Murakami? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Kids See Ghosts!

