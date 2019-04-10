‘Kill la Kill’ Will Be Leaving Netflix Soon

Netflix made waves a couple years back with its big anime plans, and the service lived up to its promising. An ever-expanding catalog of titles has come to the site, but it seems a popular entry is about to leave. So, you might want to say goodbye to Kill la Kill while you can.

Recently, Netflix hit up Twitter to break the news that Kill la Kill will leave the service next month.

“The school year’s almost over and Kill la Kill leaves Netflix next month. Maybe throw on your uniform one more time before summer vacation?”

The school year’s almost over and Kill la Kill leaves @Netflix next month. Maybe throw on your uniform one more time before summer vacation? pic.twitter.com/tuFq5sAn0C — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 9, 2019

While the announcement’s replies are filled with replies from Netflix, the service’s fun-loving answers aren’t enough to ease the pain. For plenty of fans, Netflix was their go-to way to watch the series given its expensive Blu-ray and DVD sets. However, there are other platforms available hosting the series.

Currently, Hulu has Kill la Kill available to stream. You can also check out the show on Crunchyroll and VRV or pay for individual episodes through Amazon Prime or iTunes.

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy, a school under the control of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014, and the series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013.

