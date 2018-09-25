‘Kill la Kill’ Writer Teases Franchise’s Next Story, New Power-Up

After the successful release of Dragon Ball FighterZ earlier this year, Arc System Works is moving on to another anime title with Kill la Kill the Game: IF. New story details have been revealed, and the game’s story will be all about Satsuki Kiryuin.

Originally serving as the antagonist turned deuteragonist in the anime series, Satsuki will take the starring role with a brand new story written by original anime screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official website for the game announced the Kiryuin starring story, and Nakashima returns to write it like “another episode” of the anime series. Referring to the IF in the game’s title, this new story will be a “what if?” type of narrative that diverges from the anime’ original story partway through the game.

Along with the bigger focus on Satsuki Kiryuin, her Junketsu will be receiving a new final form as well. A variation of her Junketsu Shinzui, this form will be entirely original to the game. The original design was handled by series art director Shigeto Koyama, and the anime’s character designer and chief animation director Sushio provided clean-up for the design.

The new design is currently hidden, but fans can see a silhouette tease for the new form below, and you can make out the slight differences here from the Junketsu’s original final form.

Kill la Kill the Game: IF is currently scheduled to release sometime next year for PlayStation 4 and PC. As for the original series, Kill la Kill is the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann.

The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014, and the series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013. It was received extremely well critically and praised for its expresses character animation and fight scenes.

via Anime News Network