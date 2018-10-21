Kim Kardashian Bares All In Viral Anime Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian knows the ins and outs of a photoshoot. The media mogul has become an entertainment juggernaut thanks to her social media presence, and she’s been known to strip down for her infamous shoots. However, when Kardashian unrobed in the name of erotica and anime, no one saw the mash-up coming.

Recently, one of media’s mot provocative magazines gave fans a look at its 20th anniversary issue. The long-awaited Richardson release will feature Kardashian on the cover, and photographer Steven Klein shared his shots on social media. It didn’t take long for the images to go viral, and anime fans were quick to point out their low-key anime connection.

After all, Kardashian is channeling her inner Mima, and she’s pulling all the right angles to fight the Perfect Blue icon.

As you can see above, the first photo Klein shared has Kardashian baring herself to the camera. With a natural expression, the mogul is seen shirtless with only a white stylized thong on. Kardashian is sitting down, opening her legs as she braces her arms, and the star’s hair falls straight down her back. The only thing keeping Kardashian’s breasts cover is the logo for Richardson, and fans noticed the similarities between this shot and one found in Perfect Blue.

For those unaware, the anime film is a cult favorite from director Satoshi Kon. Perfect Blue follows a woman named Mima, a singer come actress who finds herself stalked by a crazed fan. As the starlet’s acquaintances are murdered one by one, Mima begins losing her grip on reality, and Perfect Blue gives commentary on her psychosis as well as her stalker’s infatuation.

While this shot Kardashian did bares more skin than Mima does in Perfect Blue, other shots taken by Klein are near perfect recreations. In another photo, the naked celebrity can be seen kneeling in a tub while Kardashian’s hair covers much of her back. This image is found almost exactly in Perfect Blue, adding even more anime flair to Kardashian’s portfolio.

For anyone doubting the Kardashian’s ties to anime, the celeb has opened up about the inspiration she’s taken from the industry before. Previously, Studio Trigger’s Darling in the Franxx caught her eye as Kardashian took to Twitter confirming a recent dye job she had was inspired by Zero Two. The heroine’s long pink locks prompted the star to dye her hair for a recent trip to Japan, so maybe Kardashian will visit th world of Kill la Kill for her next photoshoot?

What do you think of this Perfect Blue homage? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!