A Major Anime Rom-Com is Now on Netflix

Netflix hasn't been shy when it comes to the streaming service's attempts at dominating the anime game, with exclusives like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Castlevania, and Devilman Crybaby just a few examples of their entries. With the platform making waves in the anime comedy world thanks to Komi Can't Communicate in 2021, a beloved romantic comedy series has made its way to the streaming service in From Me To You. Needless to say, Netflix is taking the opportunity to add new, and old, anime classics to its ever-expanding library.

Yes, that is right. Karuho Shiina's coming-of-age romance is now streaming on Netflix. Both seasons of Kimi ni Todoke can be checked out right now if you'd like stateside. And if you have not binged the cute series by now, we can only wholeheartedly recommend you do so ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with the anime, the series was adapted by Production I.G. starting in 2009. The show went on through March 2011, and it brought the world's eye to Shiina's manga. With a slew of hit novels in tow, Kimi ni Todoke has gone on to inspire a live-action drama that Netflix will debut later this year.

If you are not familiar with the series, you can get all the info you need on it below. The official synopsis of Kimi ni Todoke reads, "With her jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor, Sawako "Sadako" Kuronuma always had trouble fitting in. But her whole life changes when she befriends the most popular boy in class, Shota Kazehaya. Can love trump her cursed life?"

Have you checked out Kimi ni Todoke already? Or will you be binging it on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.