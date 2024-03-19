Kimi ni Todoke Creator Shares First Look at New Series, Toppuu to Beat

In the world of romance, few manga have reached the heights of Kimi ni Todoke. Over the past 15+ years, the series has endeared millions with its slice-of-life romance and high school drama. Nowadays, it seems creator Karuho Shiina has a new story to tell, and we've just been given a first look at Toppuu to Beat.

As you can see below, the upcoming manga shared its first piece of cover art with readers ahead of its launch. Toppuu to Beat will go live in Bessatsu Margaret shortly, and it promises to capture the heart of Karuho's work. After all, this is the first new series the artist has began since Kimi no Todoke went live, so she has big shoes to fill.

(Photo: Besatsu Margaret)

For those curious about this manga, Toppuu to Beat has shared little about itself beyond this cover and a synopsis. The story will be set in northern Japan as a mysterious high school student arrives at a seaside town. Searching for answers about herself, the girl meets up with a boy who rarely attends school in the area, and they explore adolescence together day by day.

Obviously, romance fans are eager to check out Toppuu to Beat, and it will go live later this month. So far, no plans have been announced in regards to an English translation. In the meantime, readers can always revisit Kimi ni Todoke as the high school romance is back in headlines. The series' anime will return with a third season this year, after all. So for more information on Kimi ni Todoke, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine...for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character--jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor--she's mistakenly called Sadako by those around her. But behind her scary façade is a very misunderstood teenager. Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she's sure to make more than just that--she's about to make some enemies too!"

What do you think about this update from Shiina Karuho? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!