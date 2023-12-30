Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Reveals Main Staff, Character Designs

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You has announced that the anime is now in the works for a comeback with Season 3 on Netflix, and now the anime has revealed the main staff, voice cast, and character designs for the upcoming episodes! Kimi ni Todoke has made a major comeback in the last few years as not only did the series make its official live-action series adaptation debut with Netflix, Netflix soon announced they were far from done taking on Krauho Shiina's massively popular romance manga series. 13 years following the end of the original anime, it's coming back for new episodes.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 was announced to be in the works earlier this year for a release some time in 2024, the anime confirmed that its main two leads of Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa would be returning as Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya respectively. But the newest update for the upcoming season has confirmed that the rest of the main voice cast from the original anime would be returning for the new season along with much of the staff. Check out the character designs as spotted by @MangaMogureRE on X.

"Kimi ni Todoke" Anime Season 3 New Character Visuals Reveal & (impressive) CAST REVEAL:



Air Date: 2024 on Netflix Worldwide



Voice Cast:

Sawako Kuronuma: Mamiko Noto

Shota Kazehaya: Daisuke Namikawa

Ayane Yano: Miyuki Sawashiro

Chizuru Yoshida: Yuuko Sanpei

Ryu Sanada: Yuuichi

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: What to Know

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You Season 3 will feature Kenichi Matsuzawa directing the new anime for Production I.G. with a release scheduled for sometime in 2024 on Netflix. Tomoko Konparu returns from the first two seasons to oversee and co-write the scripts together with Michiko Yokote, and S.E.N.S. Project will be returning from the first anime to compose the music. The main cast includes Mamiko Noto as Sawako Kuronuma, Daisuke Namikawa as Shota Kazehaya, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano, Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada, Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura, Yuki Ono as Pin, and Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa.

If you wanted to see the first two seasons of the anime, you can find Kimi ni Todoke streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. The anime is teased as such, "Sawako Kuronuma has had a difficult time fitting in. Some say it's her jet black hair, others say it's her hushed manner of speaking, while still others claim it is due to her name's similarity to Sadako, a character from a popular Japanese horror series. On her first day of high school, Sawako meets the one boy who treats her like a normal girl-Shota Kazehaya. Through his selfless aid, Sawako slowly learns to come out of her shell and even begins to make friends for the first time in her life. However, with a new social life come social pressures. Rumors begin to circulate about her, her friends, and even the kindhearted Kazehaya. As she grows into her new identity, Sawako must learn to deal with such pressures as well as start to understand the unfamiliar feelings inside of her, especially in regards to the boy who made her new start possible."

