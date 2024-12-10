King of the Hill’s Revival Episode Titles Reportedly Surface Online (& Tease New Hulu Series)

King of the Hill has a new revival series in the works with Hulu, and the episode titles for the new streaming series have reportedly been spotted online. King of the Hill is one of the many classic 20th Television Animation shows making their comeback, and it’s following Futurama with a new series coming to Hulu. Various details about this new series have popped up occasionally over the course of its production, but a new report is touting the most elaborate details revealed yet with the potential episode titles for the first of the new wave of episodes coming in the new King of the Hill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Cracked, the titles for ten of King of the Hill’s revival series episodes have appeared on the Writer’s Guild of America website in the Signatory Confirmation Lookups database. These ten titles have been published to the database between December 2024 and November 2024, and if are correct, tease what is coming in the new Hulu series with titles confirming returning characters, stories focusing on Hank, Bobby, and Peggy and more. But it’s best to approach these potential episode titles with a healthy dose of skepticism because they have yet to be confirmed by 20th Television Animation or Hulu as of the time of this publication.

20th Television Animation

King of the Hill’s New Episode Titles

As reported by Cracked, these are the ten titles spotted for the new King of the Hill series:

“Return of the King”

“The Beer Story”

“Chore Money, Chore Problems”

“Any Given Hill-Day”

“New Ref in Town”

“Peggy’s Fadeout”

“Bobby Gets Grilled”

“No Hank Left Behind”

“A Sounder Investment”

“Kahn-scious Uncoupling”

These titles are likely for the first season of King of the Hill’s new revival series, and those behind the production have teased that there are at least two seasons in the works according to interviews with some of the voice cast. While the premiere episode, “Return of the King” is a play on the fact that it’s the revival’s premiere episode, there are some big titles that stand out from the others. The first being “Bobby Gets Grilled,” which likely references Bobby’s new job as a chef who uses a unique kind of barbecue technique using charcoal (which Hank will likely take issue with).

The second curious title is “Kahn-scious Uncoupling.” This not only teases that the Souphanousinphone’s will separate (or maybe even something involving the now adult aged Connie), but also confirms that Kahn will be returning in the new series. King of the Hill co-creator Greg Daniels noted last year that he was unsure about this character’s return, and if he did return Daniels stated, “But I think we would most likely replace Toby [Huss]’s voice for Kahn. Like, if we were casting today, we wouldn’t have cast him. But we cast it in 1997.”

20th Television Animation

When Does King of the Hill’s Revival Premiere on Hulu?

King of the Hill is now in the works for an exclusive release with Hulu, but it has yet to be revealed when the new series will officially make its debut. Those behind the scenes of production have estimated a possible 2025 release for the new series, and it will feature original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning to oversee the new episodes. Saladin Patterson will be serving as the showrunner, and Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom have been confirmed to return to voice their respective roles.

There are some cast members who have unfortunately passed since the end of the original series, and Johnny Hardwick (the voice behind Dale Gribble) had passed early on in production for the revival series. It’s yet to be revealed how King of the Hill will be handling these character and cast changes, but if it does come in 2025 it likely won’t be much longer before we get to see more of the series.

HT – Cracked