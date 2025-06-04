Kingdom Hypes First English Release Date With Official Volume 1 Cover

It was a really big surprise this year when it was finally confirmed that the legendary historical epic manga, Kingdom, would get an English publication courtesy of Viz Media, and the release of the first volume is now closer than ever as the cover has been recently unveiled. The series might be one of the most popular in Japan, but it has unfortunately gone under the radar internationally, so hopefully this English release might remedy this by making the series as accessible as possible to the many fans around the world who were waiting for this.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by the official account of Viz Media, Kingdom‘s first volume cover has been revealed, and it is the same as the Japanese version, where Shin is pointing his signature sword forward and with an army of soldiers behind him. Volume 1 will be released on November 11th, 2025, and is finally available to pre-order on Amazon. The paperback version will be the standard $14.99, and the e-book version will be $10.99. With 216 pages of absolute excellence, fans should also get ready for a more consistent release of volumes after the first one.

Kingdom Is Finally Coming To English Markets Officially

Written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara and published in Shueisha’s seinen magazine, Weekly Young Jump, Kingdom is not only one of the longest-running manga (currently 837 chapters and 75 chapters), but has also surpassed 100 million copies in circulation. Focusing on the young and charming slave, Xin, his life is turned upside down when his best friend, Piao, is sent to the capital by a minister. As the days go on, Piao returns to Xin bloody and half-dead. Before dying, he tells him to meet a certain person in a nearby village and to fulfil their dreams of becoming a Great General under the heavens. With tears on his face, he goes to meet that person and is shocked to find out it’s none other than the king of Qin, Ying Zheng, who looks exactly like Piao. Roped into a bloody civil strife, this epic historical manga is one of the best out there.

The English version has quite a ways before it catches up to the original, and the fact that Kingdom consistently releases new chapters with barely any breaks doesn’t help. However, there will be a new volume every month, and by Viz standards, it is very quick. Although it will take more than 7 years to catch up, the manga will have a good schedule that will constantly release new issues, and fans should be happy that this edition is being released, even if the manga is nearing its climax.