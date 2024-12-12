Seinen Classic Outsells Berserk & Vagabond (But You Still Can’t Get It Here)

Shueisha’s award-winning manga Kingdom is one of the best Seinen series of all time. The manga debuted in 2006 and has crossed 110 million copies in circulation. Only 23 manga in history have ever crossed 100 million, and Kingdom is one of them. The manga is popular for character development, military tactics, and thrilling fights. Oricon News reports that the manga reached this milestone with the release of its 74th volume. Seinen series like Berserk and Vagabond have quite a large fanbase globally, but Kingdom still doesn’t have a global serialization even after all these years.

The manga is only officially available in Japan. The manga has many volumes now, and it will be a lengthy process to license and translate it. While there is an anime adaptation, the first two seasons are painful to watch due to below-average and inconsistent animation. Even though the adaptation gets better in Season 3, it still doesn’t hold a candle to the brilliance of Hara’s art. Yasuhiro Hara’s art style is intricate with a touch of realism, portraying the brutality of the world he created.

Is Kingdom’s Anime Worth Watching?

Although the manga doesn’t have an official translation, the anime currently has five seasons. The animation improves in Season 3 after Studio Pierrot’s collaboration with Studio Signpost. The fifth season covers the Kokuyou Campain Arc, the 16th story arc of the manga. The manga is publishing its 28th arc, so there will be several anime seasons in the future.

What is the Plot of Kingdom?

Kingdom is set during the warring periods in China. The story follows a young orphan, Shin, who spends his days practicing swordsmanship with his brother, Hyou. However, when tragedy strikes, he finds himself in the middle of palace politics. He meets Sei, the rightful heir to the throne, who has been chased out of the palace by his stepbrother. Although the duo starts on a rather unpleasant note, Shin decides to protect Sei due to his brother Hyou.

Sei wants to bring all the warring kingdoms under the State of Qin. Shin, on the other hand, has always wanted to become a great general. Hence, the duo join hands and set out on their quest to accomplish their dreams. The path ahead is full of trials and bloodshed. For an orphan to climb all the way to the rank of a general is already an impossible dream. The journey of Shin’s growth from a young boy to an experienced general is truly one of a kind.

