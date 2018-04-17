‘Kingdom’ Live-Action Movie Reveals Cast

Kingdom‘s creator Yasuhira Hara previously revealed that a live-action film of his series had been green-lit. The author stated he took part in script meetings, praising the ‘satisfying’ screenplay, the ‘unprecedented’ budget, and everyone in the ‘ultra-grand’ cast.

But who’s a part of this “ultra grand” cast? Thankfully, now know who to expect in what’s likely going to be a huge project.

Tou = Jun Kaname

As shared by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter, the live-action Kingdom film cast includes: Kento Yamazaki as Shin, Kanna Hashimoto as Ten, Ryo Yoshizawa as Sei/Hyou, Masahiro Takashima as Shou Bun Kun, Shinnosuke Mitsushima as Heki, Masami Nagasawa as Yotanwa, Shinnosuke Abe as Bajio, Wataru Ichinose as Tajifu, Takao Osawa as Ouki, Jun Kaname as Tou, Kanata Hongo as Seikyo, Renji Ishibashi as Ketsu Shi, Masaya Kato as Shi Shi, Takashi Ukaji as Gi Kou, Yasushi Ami as Rankai, Motoki Fukami as Jo Kan, Jun Hashimoto as Muta, and Tak Sakaguchi as Sa Ji.

Kento Yamazaki servng as the film’s lead is a great sign as Yamazaki is most well known from his turn as L in the Death Note live-action television series, and the cast is filled with many other greats as well. So it seems that the live-action film is shaping up to be as great as fans would hope.

Fans are also hoping that the new live-action adaptation resembles the fantastic short film the series received a few years back. If the series translated that well to screen on a smaller budget and run time, the possibilities for a film are endless.

If you are not familiar with Kingdom, then you have quite a bit to read. The series was created by Yasuhira Hara and is still on-going. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Ri Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Quin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart.

Yasuhisa Hara’s series first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006, and has been collected into 48 volumes as of October 2017. The series was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English language release by Funimation.