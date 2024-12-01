Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Release Date Revealed With New Poster

Kinnikuman made its grand return to screens earlier this Summer with a brand new anime taking on the Perfect Origin Arc, and now a release date has been set for its return for Season 2 of this new anime. Yudetagamago’s original Kinnikuman manga might not be one of the most recognized of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump releases outside of Japan, but it’s certainly one of the most interesting projects. Kinnikuman returned earlier this Summer with its first new TV anime project in three decades, and picked up where everything left off from the original TV anime run. Now it’s set to continue in 2025.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc seemingly already defied the odds when it had announced that Season 2 of the TV anime was now in the works following the anime’s debut season this Summer, and fans have since been curious about when it hits. A new update from Pony Canyon on their official social media has revealed just that as Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 is now scheduled to release beginning on January 12th in Japan as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and will be once again streaming worldwide with Netflix when the new season hits next year. Check out the new poster for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 below.

What to Know for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 will begin its run on January 12th as part of the upcoming Winter 2025 anime schedule. The new episodes will be streaming with Netflix around the world, and you can catch up with everything that happened in the first season with Netflix as of the time of this publication. As for what to expect from this next season of episodes, Pony Canyon teases what to expect from Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc‘s return as such, “The allied forces of Seigi & Akuma vs. Perfect Large Numbers Corps! 2nd stage opens at the Tottori Sand Dunes! Coming soon to Netflix!”

The staff and voice cast from the first season have been previously confirmed to be returning for their respective roles with Akira Sato directing the second season for Production I.G. once more. Makoto Fukami will be returning to the anime to handle the series’ scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji will be handling the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The main voice cast will once again be led by the returning Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame from the first season.

Why Isn’t Kinnikuman Hitting?

But for as big of a classic Kinnikuman really is within Shonen Jump’s wider catalog, it’s nowhere near as big of a hit outside of Japan as fans might want. It’s something even the creative duo behind the manga, Yudetamago, has taken note of as well. Following the debut and lack of huge worldwide success for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc last Summer, Takashi Shimada (one half of the Yudetamago creative duo), took to social media to vent about his frustrations for the anime, “I don’t really get it, maybe I should quit being a manga creator.”

Shimada later clarified that he had no real desires to quit being a creator, but had been wondering why the series seemed to be getting good ratings on TV and Netflix in Japan but failed to spark in outside territories. The simple answer is that the series has a high bar of entry at this point. Because the anime picks up where the original TV series left off, only the most dedicated fans are really interested in it. That original anime isn’t really available to watch in its original, non-Ultimate Muscle form in an easy way either, so even if someone new is interested they can’t really catch up any time soon. But with Season 2 now on the way, at least those dedicated fans will have something to look forward to.