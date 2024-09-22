Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Defies Odds With Season 2 Order

Kinnikuman made its anime comeback this Summer with a brand new anime picking up from where the original anime release left it all off, and now it's set to continue as Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is getting a Season 2. As part of the 45th anniversary of the Yudetagamago's original Kinnikuman manga making its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise returned for its first new anime adaptation in over 30 years. But rather than be a completely new experience like many classic franchises have done with their own revivals and returns in recent years, this one picked up right where it's first anime release left off.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc made its debut this Summer in an entirely esoteric way as fans of the classic series were able to jump right into the events of the titular Perfect Origin Arc, it wasn't entirely welcoming to many newcomers. This made it seem like it would potentially be a short lived comeback, but now it's been confirmed that not only is there a second season of this new anime now in the works, but it's already on track for a release early next year to jump right back into the action.

(Photo: Announcement poster for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 - ©Yudetamago/Shueisha, Kinnikuman Production Committee)

What to Know for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Season 2

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc wrapped up the first season of its run this Summer, and following the finale, Pony Canyon has confirmed that Season 2 is already in the midst of production. The new episodes are currently scheduled to make their debut some time in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Netflix when they premiere. Right now you can catch up with the first season of the series now streaming with Netflix too, and Pony Canyon teases the coming episodes as such, "This winter, the battle between the Seigi/Akuma Allied Forces and the Perfect Large Numbers unfolds at the Tottori Sand Dunes."

The staff and voice cast from the first season are returning for their respective roles as well. Akira Sato will be directing the second season for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The main voice cast will once again be led by the returning Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame from the first season.

Why Kinnikuman Season 2 Is a Surprise

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc getting a second season is indeed a surprise for a number of reasons. Not only is it not the most popular franchise outside of Japan, but its last point of major relevance in North America was with a dramatically different take seen in the English dubbed translation, Ultimate Muscle. The two series are nothing like one another outside of the wacky action at the center of it all, so the fact it was still able to garner an audience worldwide goes to show its core strength as a notable action series.

On top of this, the anime's release with Netflix was also a factor in its successful launch of a second season. Thankfully now that the streaming service has started to release new episodes of their anime alongside their initial launches in Japan, there hasn't been a long wait to keep up with any respective series licensed to Netflix. It's much better than it was before, and series like Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc are allowed to find their respective audiences while there's still an active interest.