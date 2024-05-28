Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Release Date Announced With New Poster

Kinnikuman is coming back this Summer with a new revival anime picking up from where the classic anime left off, and now a release date has finally been set for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc with a new poster! Kinnikuman (which fans might know as Ultimate Muscle in the United States) will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original anime's release with a brand new anime taking on a new arc set after the events of that original series. That means fans will be thrown right into the center of a wild world full of tons of characters they'll see in action for the first real time.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc previously announced it would be hitting some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and now it's been confirmed that the anime will be starting on July 7th with Episode 0 of the anime (a special recap of the original series). New cast members have also been confirmed with the likes of Akio Otsuka as Strong the Budo, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Max Radial, Kenji Nojima as Turbomen, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Darmeshiman, Yusuke Tomioka as Crushman, Yoshiyasu Otaka as Marlinman, and Shoya Ishige as Peek a Boo. Check out the new poster below.

What Is Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc?

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be premiering in Japan on July 7th, but has yet to reveal its international release plans as of the time of this writing. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The main voice cast will be led by Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame.

Pony Canyon teases Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc as such, "Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world's best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again!

Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin who protects the peace of the universe. He has managed to defeat the raging forces of the enemy, including Akuma Chojin who plans to rule the world, and Perfect Chojin who aims to wipe out the weak Chojin on Earth, with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask.

In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the 'Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne,' the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei! He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace..."