Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Debuts Opening: Watch

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is now airing as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and the series has debuted its new opening theme sequence! Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is a brand new take on the classic Kinnikuman franchise in celebration of the franchise’s 40th anniversary. But this new series is going to be throwing fans right back into the thick of things as it’s set to adapt the next major arc from where that original anime adaptation left off. And it’s really kicking things off with a bang thus far.

After spending the first episode of its new anime with a special recap getting fans up to speed with the current anime events, Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc has now debuted the new opening theme sequence for the anime. Titled “LOVE & JUSTICE” as performed by Yasuharu Takanashi × FLOW, Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc teases all of the big matches that will be coming this Summer with its opening theme sequence. You can check out the creditless version of the opening below.

What Is Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc?

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will now be streaming with Netflix for its new episodes airing this Summer. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series’ scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The main voice cast will be led by Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame.

Pony Canyon teases Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc as such, “Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world’s best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again!

Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin who protects the peace of the universe. He has managed to defeat the raging forces of the enemy, including Akuma Chojin who plans to rule the world, and Perfect Chojin who aims to wipe out the weak Chojin on Earth, with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask.

In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the ‘Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne,’ the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei! He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace…”