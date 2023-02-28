Knights of the Zodiac Live-Action Movie Releases New Poster

Knights of the Zodiac will be debuting its very own live-action adaptation with a new joint production between Sony Pictures and Toei, and now fans have gotten a cool look at what to expect with a new poster for the big project! Masami Kurumada's classic Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchise has seen lots of official spin-offs, sequels, and anime projects in the years since its initial release, but this will likely be the biggest undertaking yet as this Hollywood produced film is teaming up stars from overseas and the United States into a whole new take on the action series.

Knights of the Zodiac's live-action feature film will be making its debut across theaters in Japan starting next month (under the title of Saint Seiya The Beginning), and that means it's time for the hype train to begin rolling in full. This includes the release of a new poster highlighting central star Mackenkyu (who will also be starring in Netflix's upcoming live-action One Piece series) as the lead hero, Seiya. You can check it out below as released by the film's official Twitter account:

What to Know About Knights of the Zodiac's Live-Action Movie

Knights of the Zodiac will be releasing overseas first on April 28th, and is scheduled to release around the rest of the world at a later date. Tomasz Baginski directs the film for Toei with Sony Pictures. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. The theme song will be "Courage," as performed by artist and musician P!NK, which can be found on the artist's 2019 album, Hurts 2B Human.

Touted as an origin story for the series with a potential continuation planned with future projects already being considered, the film stars Mackenkyu alongside the likes of Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos filling out the rest of the cast. As for the international release of the new movie, unfortunately a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

