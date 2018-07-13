Kohei Horikoshi Comments On How Long ‘My Hero Academia’ Will Last

The juggernaut that is My Hero Academia shows no signs of stopping, but creator Kohei Horikoshi does have an idea of when the series will come to an end.

The creator recently revealed just how far we are into the My Hero Academia saga, which now spans not only Manga but also anime, feature films, and video games. Thanks to @aitakimochii’s handy translation we now have an idea of how far into the story we are, which changed a bit when they extended the series.

“When the decision to extend the series happened, I personally thought ‘I guess I want to end it here’ and it was around Volume 30,” Horikoshi said. When put into context, that means we are around two thirds through with the story, but Horikoshi seems a bit unsure if he can fit in everything he wants to by that Volume 30 finish line.

Translated another very interesting part of the new Horikoshi interview in regards to where the #BokuNoHeroAcademia series is in terms of completion, and how long does Horikoshi want to continue the story. Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/F3sO99YUd1 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 4, 2018

“That’s what I had originally planned, but when I think of all the things that must be set up before getting into the last arc, I realized, ‘Ending the series at Volume 30 will be impossible’ (laughs). However, the current arc that is going on all has purpose that will be relevant in the last arc,” Horikoshi said.

The series is currently on Chapter 189: Why He Kept Standing Up, an Endeavor-centric arc, with Chapter 190 coming out soon.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the series couldn’t end up being extended but guess we’ll have to wait and see.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

