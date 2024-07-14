Komi Can’t Communicate Announces Final Arc

Komi Can’t Communicate has earned its place as one of anime’s top rom-coms, and all eyes are on its future. With two seasons under its belt, Komi has become a true icon with fans, and creator Tomohito Oda is still inking the heroine’s journey. But thanks to a new report, we have learned when exactly Komi Can’t Communicate will kickstart its final arc.

The update comes from Weekly Shonen Sunday as the magazine confirmed Komi Can’t Communicate is moving into its final stretch. According to Shogakukan, the manga will begin its final arc on July 31, and the arc’s title has been decided. The storyline will be called the Training Camp arc, so readers can look forward to the update.

If you are not caught up with Komi Can’t Communicate, and it has become one of the top series at Shogakukan. In 2021, the team at OLM brought the series to life with an anime, and its second season followed a year later. Of course, the rom-com has also inspired a live-action drama in Japan, and you can find the series on Netflix globally.

For those wanting to read Komi Can’t Communicate, you can find its manga in English courtesy of Viz Media. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that’s just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn’t aloof-she’s just super awkward. Now he’s made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!”

