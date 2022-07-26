Komi Can't Communicate Cosplay Shows Why Everyone Loves Shoko

Komi Can't Communicate has wrapped up its run for Season 2 earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is the perfect example of why fans love the titular Shoko Komi so much! Tomohito Oda's original manga series already had a massive following in its own right, but the franchise opened to a whole new wave of fans thanks to the successful debut of its official anime adaptation last year. The second season of the series returned this Spring to follow in those successful footsteps, and fans saw Komi opening herself up to even more friends and opportunities than ever before.

The second season of the series took Komi even further outside of her comfort zone to meet even more potential friends. The second season saw Komi going on more solo outings, meeting new people all on her own, and even being separated from her usual group of friends while on the school trip to Kyoto. It was a pretty big season for Komi as she continued to grow, and now artist @xio_en_marte on Instagram has brought this particular Komi to life with some cool new cosplay of Shoko! Check it out below:

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, you can now find all 24 episodes of Komi Can't Communicate streaming on Netflix. The cast for the series includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shоsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka, Ruriko Aoki as Nene Onemine, and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori.

New additions for Season 2 of the series included Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, Shotaro Uzawa as Chusaku Kometani, Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Kato, and Shinichiro Kamio as Makoto Katai. The newest opening theme for the anime is titled "Ao 100 Iro" as performed by Miko Ito, and the new ending theme is titled "Koshaberi Biyori" as performed by FantasticYouth.

What did you think of Komi Can't Communicate's anime run? Are you hoping to see a third season someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!