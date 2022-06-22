Komi Can't Communicate Creator Celebrates Season 2 Finale With Special Sketch

Komi Can't Communicate has officially brought its second season run to an end with its latest airing in Japan, and the creator behind the series is celebrating the occasion with a special new sketch! When the first season taking on Tomohito Oda's original manga series wrapped up its run last year, it was quickly confirmed to be returning for new episodes this year. It was one of the leading franchises heading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and like the rest of the Spring anime has come to an end with its latest episode with a bittersweet moment for fans.

While the Netflix release outside of Japan still has a few episodes to go before it ends, the 12th and final episode (and 24th episode of the series overall), of Komi Can't Communicate has now aired in Japan. Unfortunately there was no news of a third season as of this writing like last time, but the finale this time around got a special new sketch from original series creator Tomohito Oda thanking fans for watching the anime so far. You can check it out below as shared on Oda's own Twitter account:

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can't Communicate can now be found streaming on Netflix with a few more episodes of the second season left to air. The new episodes shook things up with new faces added to the cast with the likes of Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse, Shotaro Uzawa as Chusaku Kometani, Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki, Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Kato, and Shinichiro Kamio as Makoto Katai joining the fun this time around. The newest opening theme for the anime is titled "Ao 100 Iro" as performed by Miko Ito, and the new ending theme is titled "Koshaberi Biyori" as performed by FantasticYouth.

The cast from the first season all came back too with Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shоsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka, Ruriko Aoki as Nene Onemine, and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori.

