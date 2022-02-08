Komi Can’t Communicate Reveals Netflix English Dub Cast

Netflix has finally launched the English dub for Komi Can’t Communicate and revealed the cast bringing it all to life! Hitohito Oda’s original manga series was already popular enough on its own, but entered a whole new world of recognition thanks to the success of the anime adaptation’s debut last Fall. The series was a huge hit with fans around the world, and was a pretty big game changer for Netflix as the anime was streamed pretty much alongside the debut of the new episodes in Japan. Now the series has been updated with its official English dub release!

Netflix has officially launched the English dub for Komi Can’t Communicate, and thankfully many fans were able to check out the original release of the series instead of waiting for the entire series to launch at the same time. Together with the release of its new dub (which accounts for the entire debut season’s run), Netflix has also revealed the central cast bringing it all to life. The official English dub cast (as detailed by Anime News Network) for Komi Can’t Communicate breaks down as such:

Amber Lee Connors as Shoko Komi

Kyle McCarley as Hitohito Tadano

Skyler Davenport as Najimi Osana

Amber May as Narrator

Cristina Vee as Ren Yamai

Cherami Leigh as Omoharu Nakanaka

Sarah Williams as Himiko Agari

Jack Dillon as Mono Shinobimono

Casey Mongillo as Nene Onemine

Kira Buckland as Makeru Yadano

Todd Haberkorn as Tsukasa Aizawa

Suzie Yeung as Chika Netsuno

Sean Chiplock as Shigeo Chiarai

Dorothy Fahn as Shuko Komi

Devin Hennessy as Taisei Sonoda

Komi Can’t Communicate was released to such fanfare, that a second season of the series was confirmed alongside the debut of its final episode. It was announced that there are plans to bring back the series for its second season some time later this year, but has yet to reveal any concrete release window or date as of this writing. But as the titular Komi continues to make more friends. fans can expect to see all kinds of hilarious new shenanigans and situations over the course of the new season.

