Komi Can’t Communicate Releases New Season 2 Poster

Komi Can’t Communicate is one of the biggest rom-coms in all of anime right now. The surprisingly sweet series stole our hearts when season one debuted last year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its return for some months. Now, we know season two is just weeks out, and we’ve been given a new peek at the season thanks to a special poster.

As you can see below, the poster comes courtesy of Comic Natalie. The page released the official new poster for season two which showcases Komi and Tadano with several others. Fans are even shown a newcomer courtesy of Katai Makoto who seems rather stern from the back. It turns out the student will be voiced byShinichiro Kamio, a voice actor known for their work on The Promised Neverland and Blue Period.

Clearly, season two is shaping up to be something special, and it will be here before long. Komi Can’t Communicate is set to premiere a new episode on April 6th, after all. The series will stream outside of Japan exclusively on Netflix as it did with season one. So if you have not caught up on the series, you can binge its first run of episodes right now!

If you want to know more about Komi Can’t Communicate, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“Socially anxious high school student Shoko Komi’s greatest dream is to make some friends, but everyone at school mistakes her crippling social anxiety for cool reserve! With the whole student body keeping their distance and Komi unable to utter a single word, friendship might be forever beyond her reach.

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that’s just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn’t aloof-she’s just super awkward. Now he’s made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!”

