Komi Can’t Communicate Announces Season 2 Release Date

Komi Can’t Communicate has become one of the top rom-coms in anime, so it goes without saying that fans are ready for season two. When its first run ended, fans were assured more episodes would be on their way, and 2022 will mark the show’s big return. Now, a new report has confirmed when exactly season two will debut, and Komi Can’t Communicate hopes to reach fans by the middle of this spring!

According to the latest report, Komi Can’t Communicate has locked in a release date for April 6. This goes along with previous reports that said season two was eyeing a spring release. Now, the only thing fans have to do is wait and mark April 6 on their calendars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SugoiLITE/status/1497129477390073858?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, fans can still keep up with the hit series courtesy of Netflix. Komi Can’t Communicate is streaming season one over on Netflix right now. As for the manga, the series is ongoing with its publisher Shogakukan putting out weekly new chapters.

READ MORE: Komi Can’t Communicate Reveals Netflix English Dub Cast | Komi Can’t Communicate Confirms Season Two | Komi Can’t Communicate’s Character Names Meanings Explained in Special Netflix Video

Now, if you are not familiar with Komi Can’t Communicate, the series was started in May 2016 by Tomohito Oda. The story focuses on a high-school beauty named Komi who finds herself inundated witH popularity at her new school. Her deskman Tadano soon learns the stoic beauty suffers from an extreme social phobia, and he agrees to help Komi make 100 friends before she graduates high school. As you can imagine, all sorts of hijinks go down as Komi learns how to speak with others, and Tadano is thrown for a loop when he begins to develop feelings for his new friend.

Will you be tuning into Komi Can’t Communicate season two? Or are you still catching up on season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.