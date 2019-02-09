‘Konosuba’ Movie Shares New Trailer

The second season may have wrapped in 2017, but Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World is planning to have a great 2019 with the English dub of the series, a new video game, and a brand new film coming from a new studio.

J.C. Staff revealed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film, which still does not reveal much of what fans can expect to see but gives us a much better look at the series’ new character designs in action.

ComicBook.com

Although not much about the story behind the new film is known, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend is currently scheduled to open in Japan sometime this year. Unlike the two seasons of the anime series, the film will be produced by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen.

Previously revealed in the first teaser trailer, the film will have new character designs from Koichi Kikuta. Kikuta will be adapting the character designs from original light novel illustrator Kurone Mishima, so that’s why the look isn’t entirely different despite the new studio.

The film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda. Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”

