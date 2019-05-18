Viral Konosuba Art “Inspires” College Students for Finals

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the most popular anime comedies, and was even voted the best Isekai anime series by Japanese fans. It’s no mystery as to why because the series often puts its characters through tough trials with hilarious results, but Kazama and his party are far more good role models for fans to model their behavior from. Which is why one college has gone viral for invoking the series to inspire their students.

Reddit user MagicSP shared some surprising Konosuba art shared at their college’s library and it sees Kazuma and Aqua wishing the students “good luck” on their upcoming final exams. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this hilarious art, students are greeted for their final exams with a look at the exasperated faces of Kazuma and Aqua. These shocked faces are some of the many wild expressions these two have over the course of the series’ two seasons, and is likely a result of one of their mistakes. But in a roundabout way, this really is an inspiring image.

Due to Kazuma’s incredibly high Luck skill, the series often sees Kazuma and the others fail upwards. No matter how big their mistakes are, they often come out okay in the end thanks to smart twists of their usual flaws. Each victory comes with a hilariously bad consequence, but there is a victory. So maybe these students will feel better knowing that they could still somehow make it through their exams no matter how bad they do. It works for Kazuma.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”