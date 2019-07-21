Konosuba Crimson Legend Film Releases Colorful New Trailer

Although Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! has been relatively quiet since the second season came to an end a couple of years ago, 2019 has been a huge year for the franchise as fans have been seeing all sorts of new content featuring their favorite group of haphazard adventurers. Not only has Crunchyroll released the OVA specials for each season, and a new RPG video game will be releasing in Japan, the franchise is coming back for a huge new movie.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! Crimson Legend will be making its debut on August 20th in Japan, and has shared a colorful new trailer featuring many new aspects of Megumin’s back story to better hype fans for its upcoming release.

Directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend will feature returning voice cast members such as Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be bringing over the new film for fans outside of Japan, but the details of this release are still unconfirmed as of this writing. Fans are excited to see the film, and they will be even more excited given this trailer shows off Megumin’s family and family home. This might be exploring a new side of Megumin’s character, and given her fan-favorite status, it makes the new film an exciting prospect.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”