Konosuba Movie Shares New Blu-ray, DVD Cover Art

Konosuba‘s first two seasons were some of the most well received isekai anime releases of the 2010s, and fans have been waiting for quite some time for the series to return after the second season came to an end. But the franchise came back with a vengeance in 2019 with a brand new feature film effort set after the events of the original series. Although it was produced by a new studio, the film was such a surprise hit that even the screenwriter of Pulp Fiction revealed how big of a fan of it he was.

Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan on March 25th, and the official Twitter account for the film revealed a new illustration for the home video release drawn up by character designer Koichi Kikuta. The home video release also confirmed a limited edition release that includes audio commentary from the cast!

But the biggest reveal was that new illustration that features a different look for Kazuma’s party than featured in the movie’s original promotional materials. Check it out below:

Konosuba‘s big movie released in Japan last Summer before dropping in the United States later last Fall for a limited time. There are currently no details about a home video release in the West just yet, but hopefully we’ll find out more soon enough! What do you think of this cover art? Did you get to see the Konosuba movie in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Crunchyroll describes KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World- Legend of Crimson as such, “A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma’s life should’ve ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world–and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him.

Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it’s ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it… when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?!”