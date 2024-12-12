Konosuba Season 3 Sets Release Date for Brand-New Episodes With First Look

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! made its return with the highly anticipated third season of the anime earlier this year, and now the release date has been set for some new, never before seen episodes that didn’t air during the original run. Konosuba Season 3 was one of the standout releases of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and when it came to an end it was announced that the season would be continuing with a brand new OVA releasing at a later date. Much like with the first two seasons, Konosuba would be continuing with a new special following Kazuma and the others on a new adventure outside of the main story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a bit different than with the first two seasons of the series, however, as Konosuba Season 3’s special OVA release will actually consist of two episodes that didn’t make it into the original run. Titled Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! 3 -Bonus Stage-, this new OVA will be having a special theatrical debut in Japan beginning on March 14th before getting a Blu-ray and DVD release later on April 25th. To get the first look at what to expect from this new OVA, you can check out the first teaser trailer in the video above and new poster for it below.

Drive / Kodansha

What to Know for Konosuba’s New Episodes

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! 3 -Bonus Stage- features two new episodes that didn’t air with the original run of Season 3 that aired earlier this Spring, and now it’s coming to Japan starting next Spring. Unfortunately there is no release date set for a potential international release as of the time of this publication, but they will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the third season of the anime. As for the episodes themselves, they will be titled “Red Stream Explosion!” and “Beware of Fakes!” and will likely feature much of the chaos seen in the original series.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 was the shortest season in the anime’s run to date, but these two extra episodes help to bring it to a more respectable number in comparison to the first two seasons. As fans were hyped to see Konosuba come back with new episodes earlier this year, there is definitely going to be an excitement seeing it continue in some form next year too.

If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! in the meantime while we wait for an official release of these new episodes outside of Japan, then you can find everything released thus far now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. These include all three seasons of the main TV anime, the OVA specials released after the first two seasons, the Megumin focused prequel Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! and feature film, Kononsuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson.