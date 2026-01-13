Anime’s Biggest Isekai to Return for Season 4 With Major 10th Anniversary Plans

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World, one of the biggest Isekai anime franchises, has announced that it’s coming back for a fourth season of the anime with some major plans to help celebrate its 10th anniversary. Isekai anime franchises are some of the most popular in anime as we get a whole new wave of them releasing every few months, but there are still a few that are much bigger than many of the others. Key franchises that have set the standard for other Isekai shows, and ones that have gone on for multiple seasons and other projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World is one such franchise, and it has been two years since the third season of the series without any potential sign of a continuation. But thankfully that’s all been changed as part of a massive event for the franchise in Japan, it has now been confirmed that Season 4 of the anime is now in the works as part of a much wider plan to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of its anime’s first debut. You can check out the title card for the new season below.

What to Know for Konosuba Season 4

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 4 has been officially announced to be in the works, but unfortunately no real details have been released at this time. They are going to be showing it off more at a later date, so it means that there’s no confirmed release date, window, staff or voice cast as of this time. But it’s likely those who have been with the franchise for the past few seasons will continue to do so for the fourth round, but there have been staff shake ups in the past so it’s hard to tell.

But at least that’s not all that’s being planned for Konosuba’s future as it is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut. There will be a special event for the anniversary coming later this July, and it’s likely where we will get a new update for the coming season. At the same time, it’s also been announced that a new mobile and console game are now in development for the franchise as well along with some other events exclusive to Japan.

Why Konosuba Is So Special

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World is unlike other Isekai anime series that you might watch. While it does feature a lead character who is brought to another world, Kazuma is unlike any of the characters in other franchises. He’s not particularly strong or skilled, nor is the party around him. They are largely a group of degenerates that somehow fails their way to victory at pretty much every opportunity. And it’s always hilarious to see in action.

If you wanted to check out Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World for yourself in the meantime, you can now find the first three seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the official prequel spinoff all about Megumin, Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World, now streaming there as well along with the feature film release as well. There’s plenty to watch after 10 years that’s for sure.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!