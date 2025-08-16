KPop Demon Hunters’ Upcoming Theatrical Debut is Selling Out Fast

KPop Demon Hunters has become so big on Netflix that the streaming service has reportedly been referring to the film as their own “Frozen.” Already planning to create sequels, live-action adaptations, and even a world tour, the animated movie is planning to hit theaters later this August. In an info drop that many animation fans might have seen coming, the original theatrical run for the movie might not be big enough for those looking to “sing along” with Huntrix and the Saja Boys. Screenings are selling out, and theater owners are rallying to create more showings for KPop Demon Hunters.

The Sony Animation-produced animated film has already, reportedly, sold out over three hundred screenings for the two-night event set to hit theaters in North America, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Initially billed for only one weekend, Netflix might have to think about adding more screenings to reap the benefits of Huntrix’s popularity. If this is your first time hearing this news, here’s how Netflix describes the event, “In celebration of the global hit, which is currently the most-watched Netflix animated original film of all time, KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event invites HUNTR/X and Saja Boys devotees alike to gather and belt their hearts out to a sing-along version of the wildly popular animated film.” If you want to pick up tickets at the nearest theater near you, you can click this link.

The Demon Hunters Rise

As mentioned earlier, KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix’s biggest animated movie of all time, with even its soundtrack climbing the charts when it comes to the Billboard 100. While a sequel has yet to be confirmed, the first film leaves the door open for more adventures featuring Huntrix, as they might have accomplished their goal of forging the “Golden Honmoon,” but the demons are still waiting in the wings for their chance to strike. Even with the movie seeing the defeat of the Saja Boys, their “boss” is still in the shadows, surely plotting his revenge.

What’s all the more surprising about the animated movie is that Netflix is reaping all the benefits of KPop Demon Hunters’ popularity. Sony Animation had seemingly sold the film to the streaming service for around $20 million USD, a figure that has surely been surpassed at this point. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Sony will have no involvement in the future of the franchise as Netflix looks to expand on Huntrix’s story, but one has to wonder whether the movie might have been even bigger had it been released in theaters originally.

