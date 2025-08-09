KPop Demon Hunters Has A Big Surprise Planned for Fans

It looks like KPop Demon Hunters has a big surprise for fans coming later this Summer according to a surprising new theatrical listing that has popped up online. KPop Demon Hunters has quickly become one of Netflix’s most successful animated film releases of all time. Not only has it been constantly ranked at the top of Netflix’s movies charts since it premiered with the streamer earlier this Summer, but it has also quickly become the biggest animated original that has ever been released with Netflix overall. And it’s only going to get bigger from here on out as the franchise potentially plans for the future.

KPop Demon Hunters has been doing incredibly well since it made its debut with Netflix, and it’s gotten fans wondering about how the series would do if it actually got a full release in theaters. It seems like this is happening soon enough according to a new listing from Fandango, however, as they are now promoting listings for a special KPop Demon Hunters “Sing Along” screening later this month. If this theatrical debut comes to pass, fans are going to want to check it out for sure.

KPop Demon Hunters Is Coming to Theaters

According to the new listing for Fandango, “KPop Demon Hunters A Sing Along Event” seems to be scheduled to hit theaters across the United States on August 23 and 24th. Netflix themselves have yet to confirm whether or not these special screenings are actually happening, so fans should keep an eye out for a potential announcement heading into the rest of the month. But it would make a lot of sense considering how big of a film it has been thus far, and how successful the soundtrack has been on digital platforms as well.

KPop Demon Hunters has not only done well with viewers, but Netflix has submitted “Golden” from its soundtrack for awards consideration. It makes a lot of sense that this single in particular has been highlighted as the film’s single has broken all sorts of records for K-pop (including the success of its fictional female group at the center of it), but has hit some very high marks with the Billboard charts in the months since its initial launch. It’s just been going up, up up. It’s the movie’s moment.

What’s Next for KPop Demon Hunters?

KPop Demon Hunters has been such a massive hit that it’s even on track to eventually become one of Netflix’s most watched movies of all time, and not just its most watched animated original. The film has left some room for potential growth to explore in the future if Netflix chooses to, and reports have noted that there is interest in potentially going with both more sequels and a live-action adaptation. It’s safe to say that the future is bright for the film, but that future is still very much unclear as of the time of this writing.

Netflix have yet to announce whether or not there are plans to continue KPop Demon Hunters with a future entry, but it’s been such a hit that any kind of continuation will likely make its mark as long as it has the same kind of quality that this original film has had (which is especially important for its soundtrack). So if it comes to theaters, showing support by actually attending would be a great way to ask Netflix for more of this potential franchise too.

