Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Sets Winter Release With New Poster

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has been getting ready for its full anime adaptation debut next year, and the series has officially set a Winter release with a new poster to help celebrate! Nene Yukimori's original manga series has been picking up steam with fans in Weekly Young Jump magazine as the central duo gets closer together, so it was no real surprise to see that the series would be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. As the series gets closer to its eventual premiere, we have been given more of what to expect and when we can expect to see the new anime.

Previously confirming a release for the new anime some time next year, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has now confirmed it will be airing during the Winter 2023 anime schedule beginning this January. It has yet to set a concrete release date as of this writing, but to celebrate the narrowed down release window we have gotten a brand new poster for the new anime! You can check it out below as released on Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's official Twitter account:

Joining the previous announced cast of Kana Hanazawa as Nagisa Kubo and Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi are the newly announced additions (seen in the above poster) of Miku Itо as Akina Kubo and Sora Amamiya as Saki Kubo. Directed by Rent-A-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga for studio PINE JAM, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will also feature series composition from Yuta Takahashi, and character designs by Yoshiko Sato. If you wanted to check out the manga before the anime's premiere, Viz Media has officially licensed Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible for an English language release.

They officially tease the original manga release of series as such, "When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi's nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi's once-lackluster life isn't so dull anymore!"

