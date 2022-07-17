Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Releases First Poster

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is one of Shueisha's many Jump series getting ready for its official anime adaptation soon, and the series is celebrating with a new look at the production by releasing its first poster! Nene Yukimori's original Weekly Young Jump magazine series has been a modest success since it first launched a few years ago, but the series could stand to have much more recognition among fans. It will be getting its chance to do so soon enough, however, as the series will be making its official anime adaptation debut in the coming year or so. Now it's steadily revealing more details for the currently in production series.

Officially announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has yet to reveal when exactly fans will be able to see the new anime in action. What has been revealed, however, is the fact that this new anime will be directed by Rent-A-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga for studio PINE JAM. It will feature series composition from Yuta Takahashi, and character designs by Yoshiko Sato. You can check out a closer look at these character designs below with the first poster featuring its two leads:

Speaking of the two main leads, it has been previously confirmed that Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's anime will star Kana Hanazawa as the titular Nagisa Kubo, and Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi, the main male lead for the series. If you wanted to check out the manga before the anime's premiere, Viz Media has officially licensed Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible for an English language release. While there is only one volume of the series on shelves at the moment, many of the newest chapters are released through the digital Shonen Jump vault (which you can find here).

They officially tease the series as such, "When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi's nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi's once-lackluster life isn't so dull anymore!"

