Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Sets Release Window With First Trailer

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has been gearing up for the debut of its anime adaptation, and now has finally set a release window for the new series with its very first trailer giving fans an idea of what it's going to look like! Nene Yukimori's Weekly Young Jump series has been a pretty big hit among romantic comedy fans for being one of the major series with a quiet lead character and a curious romantic interest poking at them. Now fans will be seeing the series in a whole new way as the franchise will be making its full anime adaptation debut next year.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible previously announced that its new anime adaptation was in the works, and the anime has now confirmed it will be released some time next year. While unfortunately there is now concrete release date as to when in 2023 we will be able to see the new anime, we have finally gotten to see just a bit of it in motion with the very first trailer for the new series. You can check out the debut trailer for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible below to see the titular Kubo and Shiraishi in action:

Directed by Rent-A-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga for studio PINE JAM, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will feature series composition from Yuta Takahashi, and character designs by Yoshiko Sato. Kana Hanazawa has been signed on to lead as the titular Nagisa Kubo, and Kengo Kawanishi will be providing the voice for Junta Shiraishi. Other details about the production are scarce as of this announcement, however. If you wanted to check out the manga before the anime's premiere, Viz Media has officially licensed Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible for an English language release.

While there are only a couple volumes of the series on shelves at the moment, many of the newest chapters are released through the digital Shonen Jump vault (which you can find here). They officially tease the series as such, "When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi's nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi's once-lackluster life isn't so dull anymore!"

