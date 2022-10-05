Kuroko's Basketball Releases 10th Anniversary Poster

There are all sorts of anime series out there for fans to binge, and of course, the industry has enough genres to please just about anyone. From romance to action and everything in between, anime has something to offer everyone, and this includes sports fanatics. In fact, the sports anime genre is massive, and one of its best entries ever is celebrating its ten-year anniversary these days.

If you did not know, Kuroko's Basketball is enjoying its biggest milestone to date this year. The series turned ten back in April, and Production I.G. has been celebrating the anime ever since. So to bring in the fall, the studio released a special anniversary poster for the anime.

KUROKO'S BASKETBALL

New Illustrations on 10th Anniversary pic.twitter.com/dwql4qwykp — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 2, 2022

As you can see below, the key art focuses on the show's top players including Tetsuya Kuroko and Taiga Kagami. After ten long years, this poster has fans feeling nostalgic, and you can hardly blame them for feeling that way. After all, Kuroko's Basketball has not released a new anime since March 2017, and its last television release came in 2015.

Want to know more about the hit series? You can read up on the official synopsis for Tadatoshi Fujimaki's basketball manga below:

"Tetsuya Kuroko doesn't stand out much. In fact, he's so plain that people hardly ever notice when he's around. Though he's just as unremarkable on the basketball court, that's where his plainness gives him an unexpected edge-one that lets him execute awesome moves without others noticing! When incoming first-year student Taiga Kagami joins the Seirin High basketball team, he meets Tetsuya Kuroko, a mysterious boy who's plain beyond words. But Kagami's in for the shock of his life when he learns that the practically invisible Kuroko was once a member of "the Miracle Generation"- the undefeated legendary team-and he wants Kagami's help taking down each of his old teammates!"

