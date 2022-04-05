Kuroko’s Basketball Takes the Gold in New Anniversary Poster

The world of sports in anime works quite well within the medium, as games of volleyball, tennis, baseball, and mixed-martial arts fighting can often be portrayed as life or death struggles thanks in part to the dynamic animation that is often used. While Slam Dunk might be the most famous basketball anime introduced over the years of the storytelling delivery system, Kuroko’s Basketball is definitely high up when it comes to recognizable basketball anime series, as the franchise has released a new poster to help in celebrating the tenth anniversary of the start of its anime adaptation.

While the series is celebrating a decade since it first arrived, the anime adaptation hasn’t revealed any new projects in the works, with the previous film, Kuroko’s Basketball The Movie: Last Game, being fairly definitive when it came to wrapping up the story of the Generation of Miracles. While creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki has been tight-lipped about any potential return for the franchise’s manga, the mangaka is still working within the manga realm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the new poster celebrating the tenth anniversary of the anime series that has three seasons to its name currently, with Production IG being the studio to help bring this fast-paced, comedic sports anime series to life:

For those who might not be familiar with the series of Kuroko’s Basketball, the official description of the series reads as such:

“An up-and-coming power player, Taiga Kagami, is just back from America. When he comes to Seirin High School, he meets the super-ordinary boy, Tetsuya Kuroko. Kagami is shocked to find that Kuroko isn’t good at basketball, in fact, he’s bad! And he’s so plain that he’s impossible to see. But Kuroko’s plainness lets him pass the ball around without the other team noticing him, and he’s none other than the sixth member of the Miracle Generation.”

If you want to catch the series for the first time or revisit the Miracle Generation, it is currently streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll as we speak.

Do you want to see this sports anime return for a season four or do you think the movie wrapped things up with a definitive bow? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.