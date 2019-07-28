Kyoto Animation Arson Claims 35th Victim as Survivors Return to Work

After more than a week since Kyoto Animation was targeted by an arsonist, Japan is still mourning the tragedy with fans all over the world. According to a new report, Japanese news outlets have said another victim has passed away from injuries sustained during the fire just as those who survived get back to work.

In new reports, Japan Times and NHK have informed the public another victim of the arson has passed away. The 35th victim is said to have died in the hospital after receiving treatment for critical injuries which they sustained during the attack. According to NHK, the victim is said to be in his 20s, but their identity has been kept private by Kyoto Animation as well as authorities.

In fact, KTV has reported all of the victims of the arson have been identified by authorities using DNA testing. Kyoto Animation confirmed it has asked media and police to keep the identities of those killed private until a later date.

News of the latest victim’s passing has reopened wounds for those mourning the tragedy, and fans are sure it has made things even more difficult for those who survived the arson. A recent report from KTV confirmed survivors of the attack returned to work on July 24 which included some workers who jumped out of Studio 1’s second floor to escape the fire. The team has resumed work at an undisclosed location, and fans worldwide are continuing to donate funds to Kyoto Animation. The company recently released banking information for donors worldwide to use if they wanted to send money directly to Kyoto Animation for rebuilding efforts. Currently, more than $5 million has been raised publicly between various donation campaigns, and you can find Kyoto Animation’s SWIFT number for international donors below:

BANK NAME : THE KYOTO SHINKIN BANK

SWIFT : KYSBJPJZ

BRANCH NAME : MINAMI MOMOYAMA BRANCH

BRANCH NUMBER : 048

ADDRESS : 16-50, YOSAI, MOMOYAMA-CHO, HUSHIMI-KU, KYOTO-SHI, KYOTO-HU, 612-8016 , JAPAN

ACCOUNT NUMBER : 0002890

ACCOUNT HOLDER : KYOTO ANIMATION CO.,LTD., REPRESENTATIVE DIRECTOR, HATTA HIDEAKI