Kyoto Animation to Share Memorial on 3rd Anniversary of Arson Attack

This month marks the start of the anime industry's summer season, and while plenty are celebrating the start of July, a sober anniversary does loom on its horizon. In less than two weeks, Kyoto Animation will mark the third anniversary of the deadly arson attack that killed 36 employees and injured dozens more. And now, Kyoto Animation wants fans to honor those victims with help from a special memorial.

On July 18th, the studio will host a memorial in honor of the anniversary and its victims online rather than hosting an in-person event. The tribute will be streamed on YouTube through Kyoto Animation's official profile. The memorial will last ten minutes and pay homage to all those who lost their lives three years ago during the fire.

Of course, Kyoto Animation has asked fans in Japan to be considerate of the date in question. The studio has asked supporters to avoid the area where the arson took place as Studio 1 has long been torn down. The area is still blocked off by construction, and Kyoto Animation confirmed it will not receive condolence gifts at its current headquarters either.

If you are out of the loop with Kyoto Animation, the studio made international headlines in 2019 when news broke that a fire had overtaken its Studio 1. The studio was targeted by a disgruntled fan who entered Studio 1 with gasoline and spread it about before igniting the fuel. In total, 36 people died while 34 were injured including the suspect. The arsonist was arrested shortly after responders made it to Studio 1 and were able to formally indict Shinji Aoba in December 2020 following a lengthy hospital stay.